Ramos Charged After Jilting Businessman Online

Twenty-eight year old Joshua Ramos, a construction worker of M and M Street in Belize City, was charged with obtaining property by deception when he appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith. He pled not guilty to the charge. He was offered a bail of one thousand dollars and his case was adjourned until September 14. Twenty-one year old Xiaohong Zhu, the manager of Super Center, located on Chetumal Street, reported to the police that on June 10 he got in contact with Ramos for the purchase of a white Ford Escape and Ramos told him to deposit one thousand dollars through Western Union as a down payment. He said he deposited the money in Ramos’ name and he has not gotten any vehicle. As a result, the police arrested and charged Ramos.

