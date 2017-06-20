Seven Years for Burglary at Spoonaz

38-year-old, Derrick Garbutt, a career burglar, was sentenced to 7 years today by the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty of burglary. Garbutt, who is serving time for a previous burglary conviction, will only serve 6 years because 1 year, the time he was a remanded prisoner, was subtracted from his sentence. Frank Spooner, Manager of Spoonaz Bar and Cafe, located at 89 North Front Street, reported to the police that between May 30 and May 31, 2016, his business place was burglarized and an assortment of liquor and a pellet gun were stolen. He said that the items amounted to $1,750 in value. The police were led to Garbutt’s arrest via the security cameras installed at the scene.

