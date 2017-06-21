Education Minister Frowns on Sexual Misconduct by Teachers

Last week we reported on a case of sexual assault brought against the Principal of Monsignor Romero RC School in Valley of Peace, Cayo District. The Principal, Johnny Valencia appeared in Belmopan Magistrate Court where he was read a single charge of sexual assault. The report was filed by a twelve year old student who told authorities that she was feeling ill and was sent to the principal’s office where she said the principal kissed her and attempted to fondle her. Since that story aired, Love News learned that at least one more student has come forward with a similar report against Valencia and we were informed that Valencia may face additional charges for sexual assault. Today, when speaking with the media, Minister of Education Patrick Faber said that he has not received an official report and did not comment on the allegations against Valencia but did state the ministry’s position on sexual misconduct and abuse in general by educators.

There is a second accusation against an educator in Cayo. The allegations are that a teacher at Eden Seventh Day Adventist High School in Santa Elena, Cayo, was sexually involved with a female student at the institution for at least two years and that he may have also been sexually involved with at least three other students in that high school. Minister Faber says that again, he has not received an official report on the matter but is aware that the ministry is investigating the allegations.

As we have reported, the accused teacher at Eden Seventh Day Adventist School resigned since June 13 but we are told by officials of the Ministry of Education that If found guilty, he will lose his teaching license, even if he has resigned from the institution. As for Johnny Valencia, the Principal of Monsignor Romero RC School in Valley of Peace, he is to reappear in court on August 21.