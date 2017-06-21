San Pedro’s Officer of the Month Now Incarcerated for Extortion

A police officer who was recently awarded Officer of the Month in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye is now incarcerated at the Belize Central Prison after he allegedly pulled a gun on a tourist and robbed him of one thousand Belize dollars. Police Constable Denfield Ramos has been attached to San Pedro Police for over a year now and was under investigation since June 15 when 28-year-old, Timothy Braun, a tourist, made a report against him. The entire ordeal began unfolding on the evening of June 15 when Ramos along with Special Constable Oscar Mendez and a third officer were on patrol on the island. When they were in the area of Fido’s Courtyard, they approached a group of tourists and subsequently began pressuring Braun, who the officer said had a stick of marijuana. Things got wayward right after that as the officers then took the man to the San Juan area where they pulled a gun on him and extorted him. The police then escorted the man to his hotel room where they got five hundred US dollars. Both Ramos and Mendez were charged with theft and extortion while Ramos faced an additional charge of aggravated assault and was remanded. Mendez was granted bail of five thousand dollars, two sureties of the same amount and one thousand dollars in cash. The third officer who was with them refused to participate in the incident and is now a Crown witness. The men are to reappear in court on August 17, 2017.

