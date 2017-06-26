Gian Espadas Nabbed with 5,450 Grams of Marijuana

22-year-old Gian Espadas is back in the news. Espadas who was prominently featured in the news a week ago as one of the men who was along with the Castro brothers while they were on their escapades, was today charged for drug trafficking. Police say this morning, members of the Mobile Interdiction Unit were conducting routine mobile patrol in the West Landivar area of Belize City when they intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search. Police found a large black plastic bag on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle was driven by Espadas. He was escorted to the Queen Street Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to five thousand four hundred and fifty grams. As a result, Espadas was charged for drug trafficking.

