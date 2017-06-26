Young Akeem Gunned Down on Flamingo Street

Police in San Ignacio Town are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old, Akeem Guzman who was gunned down on Sunday morning while on Flamingo Street. Hipolito Novelo reports.

GERALDINE JONES-FLORES

“You could see that something was bothering him and he said everything was okay and I asked him where he was coming from at that hour, he said from a friend. I told him that it was raining and suggested he go home because he wasn’t living at my house and he asked his brother the time and then he said that he was going to the Chinese Shop to buy cigarettes and then he was going home and that was the last time I saw my baby Akeem.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“The mother of Twenty one year old Akeem Guzman Geraldine Jones-Flores says her son left her house on Saturday night. On his way he decided to visit a friend on Flamingo Street. It was there that a man dressed in full black, wearing a masked fatally shot him to the back.”

GERALDINE JONES-FLORES

“My son sat on a crate and the crate is right to the edge of the fence and all he saw was someone and he said ”Akeem gun !” I don’t know how he know that the person has a gun or how he saw or whatever and he said a gun and when he said that all he heard was a shot. He said that my son got up and ran a couple meters and he asked him if he got shot; he said yes and started holding his back. He said that his mom called the police and they took him to the hospital.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“Guzman died an hour later. The shooter is described as being slim and short. Police have detained Guzman’s friend- a sixteen year old-for questioning.”

DANIEL ICHE

“We are interviewing some other persons that we believe will assist us in this investigation.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“A motive for that murder?”

DANIEL ICHE

“We haven’t established a clear motive as yet. We are still conducting some interviews.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Is Mr.Guzman known to the police?”

DANIEL ICHE

“Yes he has been dealt with by the police before.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Is it believed to be gang related?”

DANIEL ICHE

“No.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Is it believed that this murder is connected to previous murders in the Cayo district?”

DANIEL ICHE

“There is no indication that so far.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Has anyone been detained ?”

DANIEL ICHE

“We have one person in custody.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Did he ever mention to you that he was having problems with someone?”

DANIEL ICHE

“No he did not. He did not say, he didn’t like to speak, he was very quiet that was him.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Do you have any idea why anyone would want to kill your son?”

DANIEL ICHE

“Honestly I can’t say. I won’t st and up here and say Akeem was a saint, he was not, but at the end of the day he was my son and he will always be my son. No matter what your children do they will always be your children so I won’t accuse or anything like that but I don’t know why they would kill him in that way, in his back.”

Reporting for Love News, I am Hipolito Novelo.