Flash Flood Leaves Minimal Damages As Affected Communities Receive Aid

Residents in low lying areas in San Ignacio and Bullet Tree Village are recovering from the damages caused by a flash flood on Saturday June 24. Officials of the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, were in the affected areas to conduct an assessment on Monday. Al Westby, Central Regional Coordinator told us today the damages were minor but they continue to aid affected communities, particularly in Bullet Tree Village.

NEMO continues to advise residents living in flood prone areas to keep monitoring the weather and remain alert.