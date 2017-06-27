Pacheco to Reappear Before Senate Select Committee

Immigration Clerk One, Ady Pacheco, is expected to reappear before the Special Senate Select Committee tomorrow morning. This will be Pacheco’s third appearance before the committee. She is the one who received the incomplete Wong Hong Kim file from former minister Elvin Penner. During her testimony last week, Pacheco said she did so because she felt intimidated by Penner. She also said there was ministerial interference in the visa application process. Minister Anthony ‘Boots” Martinez is also expected to appear and he is expected to be questioned about this ministerial interference. Minister Martinez’s name appears one time in the visa immigration audit. However, he was prominently featured during the testimony of Alvarine Burgess. Burgess told the committee that she conducted immigration related business with Martinez who has denied the claims.

