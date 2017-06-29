Chester Says Goodbye to EDS

The name, Chester Williams has become a household name in recent years as he has made his mark particularly on the southside of Belize City as the Commanding Officer for Eastern Division South. Friday, June 30, the Assistant Commissioner of Police will engage in a handing over of office to Inspector Marco Vidal who leaves as the Commander of Special Branch. An appreciation ceremony for the ACP took place this afternoon at the Raccoon Street Police Station where Williams delivered an address.

Also in attendance was Mayor Darrell Bradley who had nothing but praises for ACP Williams and his style of commanding that portion of the city.

The transfers within the Belize Police Department take effect on July 1, 2017.