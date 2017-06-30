EDC Bill Garners Much Debate in House Meeting

Several Bills which ran through fairly smoothly with the exception of the Economic Development Council Bill which saw much debate. Cayo South Representative, Julius Espat began the debate by questioning the purpose of legislating this Council which seeks to promote partnership and collaboration between the private and public sector.

Collet’s Representative, Patrick Faber responded to Espat speaking not only of the relevance of the legislation but also the importance of such a collaboration.

Weighing in on the debate was Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno who accused the Prime Minister of embracing participation from only those who submit to him and not challenge his ideas or requests.

The Economic Development Council Bill 2017 had its second reading done today.