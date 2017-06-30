House Meeting #2 Held for 2017/2018 Fiscal Year

The second sitting of the house of Representatives for this fiscal year concluded at around five o’clock this evening in Belmopan with thirty elected members in attendance including Orange Walk North’s representative, Gaspar Vega who has been absent for House meetings since November 2016. Today’s meeting saw the second reading of eight Bills including the General Sales Tax Amendment, the Money Laundering and Terrorism Prevention Amendment and the Economic Development Council Bill. Just before midday, an exchange took place over the Economic Development Council with the opposition citing issues surrounding this Bill which we will share with you later in this news. There was also the rushed approval of a loan motion for one point two million dollars from the Caribbean Development Bank. Several other matters were debated over the 7-hour session inside the National Assembly including crime, minimum wage, economics and infrastructures. Missing from today’s meeting was Pickstock Representative who is abroad attending a SICA meeting.

