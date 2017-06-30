Loan Motion Gets Green Light for Testing of Placencia’s Waters

A loan motion for one point two million dollars was pushed through this morning during the sitting of the House of Representatives in Belmopan. The loan is being acquired through the Caribbean Development Bank for a study under the Placencia Peninsula Wastewater Management Project. This morning’s session was suspended briefly to give way to the Finance and Economic Development Committee to discuss the motion which Prime Minister Dean Barrow says would be repaid in quarterly installments.

Following an estimated fifteen minutes, Chair of the FED Committee, John Saldivar relayed their decision to the House.

The objective of the loan is to develop a comprehensive model to assess the nutrients and bacteria within the Placencia Lagoon and the surrounding coastal Caribbean Sea off the peninsula. The consultants for this project will, as a result of the study, recommend ideal sites for sewerage treatment facility and effluent disposal.