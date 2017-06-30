Vega Returns to the House; House Member Questions Vega’s Security Detail

After taking a long break from the House meetings, Gaspar Vega who was forced to resign from the Cabinet last November made an appearance today and took his seat, seven chairs down from the Prime Minister. It is not the custom to have a backbencher placed to the front row but whatever led to that decision, speculations are abound surrounding his placement and his return to the House. While there was no fanfare for Vega’s return, Representative for Orange Walk East, Jose Abelardo Mai did put the spotlight on him when he queried the rationale behind Vega’s security detail.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow rose following Mai’s remarks to clarify the issue security for members of the National Assembly.

Vega is the Area Representative for Orange Walk North since 2008.