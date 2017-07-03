Corozal Four Busted with 60+ Pounds of Marijuana

Four men from the Corozal District have been charged with drug trafficking. They are nineteen year old Joshua Hall, twenty year old Jose Worrell, twenty one year old Randolph Crawford and thirty eight year old George Franzua. On Saturday night Police Quick Response Team and Special Branch personnel intercepted and searched a gold colored Equinox travelling on the bypass road in the Orange Walk District. Police discovered three parcels of cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic on the rear seat of the vehicle. The suspected drugs amounted to twenty seven point ninety four kilograms or about sixty pounds. As a result, all three men were arrested and charged for drug trafficking.

