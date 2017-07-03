Family Feud Worsens as Second House is Torched

A family feud worsened last night as the house of Phyllis Belisle was torched. She is alleging that her house on Holy Emmanuel Street in Belize City was intentionally set on fire sometime last night by Calvin Palma. Palma made news last week Friday after the house he was staying at in Ladyville was also torched. Last week, the owner of that house alleged that Phillip Palma Junior was responsible due to a feud he was having with his cousin, Calvin. Belisle is also alleging that Calvin called her daughter to threaten that he would burn down the house. Now Belisle and her family have lost everything they once owned.

PHYLLIS BELISLE

“My sister texted me to tell me that my house had burned down. But before that he called and he told my daughter that he would kill my son and that he would shoot up my house and he would burn it down.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“This is minutes before your house was burnt down. Do you believe that this is a direct reaction or revenge from the house that burnt in Ladyville.”

PHYLLIS BELISLE

“All of that it could be. Everything I don’t even know where I will sleep, I have on my last clothes, I don’t know what I am going to eat and then it’s more than one of us. All of my children are fatherless up to my granddaughter is fatherless because they killed her father. No one has nothing and nowhere to sleep that is not nice.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“How many people lived in the house?”

PHYLLIS BELISLE

“At that time it was me and two daughters and one granddaughter, all of us lived there. Everything is gone, nothing is up, up to the drum that I had water in everything is gone.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“So if people hear you want to help you what do you need?”

PHYLLIS BELISLE

“I just need anything people can offer me. I can’t say I want this or that because I am asking for help and I would appreciate if people would help me because this doesn’t feel nice. My house was old but it was mine and I don’t bother anyone.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Do you think it will get worse?”

PHYLLIS BELISLE

“I could believe it would get worse because they are dangerous people them. I don’t know where I can go to hustle a little money to feed the children or myself. He would never help them.”

If you would like to render assistance to Belisle you can call her at cellphone number 6-0-1-0-0-3-0 or 6-0-7-4-5-4-8.