Lieutenant Soberanis Leaves Naval College with Top Honors

The Belize Coast Guard has welcomed back Lieutenant Gregory Soberanis to Belize after he spent one year in New Port, Rhode Island, USA at the Naval War College. Soberanis graduated with top honours last month as the first Belizean to attend the one-year program and was elected as the Class President and awarded with the International Leadership Award as the most outstanding overseas student. The one year resident program focuses on educating and developing future leaders with missions in combat readiness, strengthening global maritime partnerships and contributing knowledge to shape effective decision making. Soberanis is the substantive Fleet Commander for the Belize Coast Guard and is now Acting Vice Commander in the absence of Lieutenant Commander, Elton Bennett who is in the United Kingdom on an advanced Command and Staff Course.

