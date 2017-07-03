Man Found Nude and Strangled in His Home

Twenty nine year old Abdush Salam was found strangled in his apartment on Saturday night in Belize City. He was found naked on his bed with his hands tied behind his back. There was no immediate signs of injuries but from what police saw at the scene, the matter was considered as a homicide as confirmed this evening by a post mortem examination. Love News understands that there is a video that investigators are carefully examining. That video shows two men of Indian decent walking out of Salam’s apartment. Hipolito Novelo reports.

