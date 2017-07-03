Missing Man Found in the Macal River

The body of a man was seen floating down the Macal River on Sunday morning at around eleven o’clock. Persons in the area alerted the San Ignacio Police of the situation and upon responding, the body was retrieved and placed on the banks of the river. An autopsy was conducted on site in the evening due to its state of decomposition which determined that the man died from drowning. Investigations revealed that the victim is 31-year-old, Letson Broaster of a Mable Pitts Street in Santa Elena Town, Cayo District. According to Broaster’s mother, 72-year-old, Mirta Broaster, she last saw her son on Wednesday evening at around seven o’clock when he left home to go see a friend in Santa Elena Town. Love News understands that Broaster is not known to the authorities and that there were no injuries to the body.

