NEMO Assesses Flood Impacts in Southern Belize

Minister with responsibility for NEMO, Edmund Castro concluded his tour of the Stann Creek District just before six o’clock this evening; primarily in the villages of Sarawee and Hope Creek due to the flooding in the North Stann Creek River. Minister Castro noted that the ponds also referred to as basins located at the sides of the river mitigated the chances of flash floods. He says he will be making tours of the affected parts of the Toledo District starting at seven o’clock tomorrow morning. Love News spoke with NEMO’s Colonel Shelton Defour a few minutes before news time who indicated that normalcy is at hand for the villagers as the assessments continue to see where aid is necessary. Defour added that NEMO remains on alert for the incoming tropical wave and the possible effects.

