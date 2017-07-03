Oil Spill in the Sarstoon Reported in Guatemala

A Guatemalan publication, PUBLINEWS, has loaded reports on their website dated July 1, 2017 indicating that there was an oil spill in the Sarstoon River which Belize and Guatemala share. CALAS which is an environmental agency in Guatemala has reportedly requested from their Government that immediate measures be taken to mitigate the effects that such a spill can have in its waters. According to the report, a tanker truck carrying oil crashed enroute to Chahal, Alta Verapaz when the oil pipe disengaged from its attachment and fell on the banks of the river, releasing the oil into the water.

