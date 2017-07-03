Pastor Lue’s Head Exhumed for Extraction of Evidence

Reports to Love News are that the head of Pastor Llewelyn Lucas was exhumed last week from the Belmopan cemetery. We understand that the prosecution requested further samples for which the head was exhumed and samples taken to the lab for testing. We are told that those samples were very crucial for the prosecution’s case as it further links Mason to the beheading of Pastor Lue. Mason is accused of being the mastermind behind the beheading of Pastor Lucas in 2016. Lucas’s head was found in a bucket inside the pan of a Ford F150 pickup truck belonging to Mason. Mason is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

