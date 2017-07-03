Politicians Ready for Divisional Transfers 2017

Saturday, July 1 begins the period where voters in the 31 electoral divisions can move from one area to another by officially making the request to the Elections and Boundaries Department. Area Representative for Albert, Tracy Taegar Panton is working with residents in her area to capitalize on this transfer period.

TRACY TAEGAR PANTON

”

The months of July and August each year are set aside for transfers which falls in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, Chapter nine. Those wishing to have their names registered in a different area will need to provide a utility bill in order to have officials verify their new address. In addition, the voter will need to present their Voters Identification card or any other form of Government identification card.