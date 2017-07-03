PUC Says No Change in Electricity Rates

A final decision of no adjustments to the current electricity rates was made last Wednesday, June 28 by the Public Utilities Commission. The PUC’s decision falls in line with what the Belize Electricity Limited had recommended in its submission for annual review on April 1, 2017. Interestingly, however, while BEL was recommending that no adjustment be made to the current rate of thirty six dollars and ninety nine cents per kilowatt hour, the PUC found that its approved regulated values by the commission was actually seven cents less, making it thirty six dollars and ninety two cents per kilowatt hour. Despite the difference of seven cents which would have seen a point-one-nine percent reduction in rates, the PUC went ahead and approved the no-adjustment request from BEL, saying in its release that the reduction would be too insignificant to have any impact on the tariffs.The mean electricity rate of thirty six dollars and ninety nine cents remains for the tariff period, July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020.

Related