Regular Fuel and Diesel Decrease at the Pumps

Adjustments to fuel prices took effect at midnight on Friday as regular fuel and diesel have seen a decrease. According to the Belize Bureau of Standards, while Premium Fuel remains at ten dollars and fifty three cents per gallon, Regular Fuel went from ten dollars and eighteen cents to ten dollars; a decrease of eighteen cents. Diesel has also seen a decrease of fifteen cents with its new pump price being eight dollars and eighty one cents per gallon. Kerosene, however, went up by eleven cents and now stands at five dollars and thirty cents per gallon.

