SSB Allocates $10M Loan Facility for Citrus Growers

Citrus growers are being given access to ten million dollars in funding via the Social Security Board. The ten million dollars has been placed in a financing facility to be used for loans specifically to citrus growers. According to SSB, they are keeping with its strategy to participate in responsible, productive domestic investment aimed at growing and sustaining the fund and to contribute to the long term sustainability of the citrus industry. The monies are available to qualified growers for the purpose of citrus and/or pineapple planting. Loan application will be approved based on the SSB’s investment framework which requires recommendation from the Investment Committee, final approval from the Board of Directors and public notification. Qualified growers are being encouraged to tap into the facility and to get more details on the facility from the Investment Services Unit.

