A 3-Year Plan to Fight Gender Based Violence

By
Updated: July 6, 2017

An 83-page document was officially presented to stakeholders and the media this afternoon that seeks to combat gender based violence.  The 3-year action plan will see several agencies engaged in the effort with a look at areas including health and education.  Speaking to Love News on this document and its contents and objectives was the Executive Director for the National Women’s Commission, Ann-Marie Williams.

ANN-MARIE WILLIAMS

Minister of Human Development, Anthony Martinez says the government is supporting this plan whole heartedly.

ANTHONY MARTINEZ

Williams added that public participation is pivotal as the training of officers and those engaged in the fight will never be sufficient.

ANN-MARIE WILLIAMS

The launch took place this afternoon at the Biltmore Plaza in Belize City.

