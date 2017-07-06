A 3-Year Plan to Fight Gender Based Violence

An 83-page document was officially presented to stakeholders and the media this afternoon that seeks to combat gender based violence. The 3-year action plan will see several agencies engaged in the effort with a look at areas including health and education. Speaking to Love News on this document and its contents and objectives was the Executive Director for the National Women’s Commission, Ann-Marie Williams.

ANN-MARIE WILLIAMS

”

Minister of Human Development, Anthony Martinez says the government is supporting this plan whole heartedly.

ANTHONY MARTINEZ

”

Williams added that public participation is pivotal as the training of officers and those engaged in the fight will never be sufficient.

ANN-MARIE WILLIAMS

”

The launch took place this afternoon at the Biltmore Plaza in Belize City.