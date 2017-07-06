GAF Trails Media at the Sarstoon

A trip led by The Belize Coalition to Save Our Natural Heritage to the Sarstoon yesterday went uneventful surrounding the common practice of hostility by members of the Guatemalan Armed Forces. There was one Guatemalan military vessel that showed up but the boat captain, Wil Maheia who also heads the Belize Territorial Volunteers was not intimidated by it.

WIL MAHEIA

”

Aside from the trail initiated by the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) yesterday, the Forward Operating Base on the Belize side was quiet and we did not have to check in before going further down the Sarstoon River.