Premium Goes 44c Higher

What was perceived as somewhat of a reprieve at the fuel pumps on July 1, 2017, when the prices for Regular Fuel and Diesel were decreased, was short-lived as on Tuesday night there was a stark increase in fuel. The Belize Bureau of Standards noted that while Regular Fuel remains at ten dollars per gallon and diesel at eight dollars and eighty one cents per gallon, the cost of Premium Fuel has been upped by forty four cents; putting the new price at ten dollars and ninety seven cents per gallon. Meanwhile, Kerosene remains at five dollars and thirty cents per gallon.

Related