Senate Convenes Over Amendments to House Bills

Today the Senate convened to discuss the amendments to eight bills including the Customs and Excise Duties, the International Business Companies, Stamp Duties, Economic development Council, Money Laundering and Terrorism, Belize Building and National Cultural Heritage Preservation bills. Also included was the General sales tax amendment number two bill 2017, which was given its second reading. The amendments to the bill is for the inclusion of an administrative fee for the replacement of a GST certificate of registration, and give the commissioner the power to temporarily close businesses for repeated tax violations. Senator Mark Lizarraga raised a concern in regards to the amendment.

MARK LIZARRAGA

”

Senator Osmany Salas supported the bill and asked for the process to be monitored and implemented fairly.