September Celebrations Coming

The theme for the upcoming September Celebrations has been decided on after the committee received multiple submissions. This morning via a release from the National September Celebrations Commission, it was noted that the 2017 theme is, “Belize: Confronting Challenges! Celebrating Triumphs! Renewing our Resolve!” Among the more than two hundred and fifty suggestions received over the last few months, Janine Sosa’s was accepted as the winning submission. According to the commission, the theme focusses on our unified Belizean people, cultures and country and calls on us to recognize the often difficult decisions that must be made to ensure our nation’s progress. It also acknowledges the moment in which we take pleasure in the victories of our past and present, and uses these accomplishments to strengthen our advancement into the future.

