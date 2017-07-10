American couple face minor charge

American couple Anke Cannon and David Doehm were arraigned before a San Pedro magistrate this evening. However, it was not for the homicide of Cannon’s adopted daughter, 13 year old Faye Lynn Cannon but for a drug matter. When San Pedro police searched the couple’s condo at Grand Caribe, they found valium, a controlled drug which needs to be prescribed by a doctor. The couple was arrested for possession of control drugs leaving us to believe that they did not have a prescription. Doehm pled guilty to the charged while Cannon plead not guilty. The magistrate fined Doehm one hundred and eighty five dollars before releasing them. San Pedro OC’s Superintendent Henry Jemmott told this media that this was only a minor charge used to keep the couple detained while investigators accumulate more evidence in Faye Lynn’s murder.

Supt. Henry Jemmott – OC, San Pedro Police

“Both family members have been charged for possession of a controlled drug which was Valium which was at the home at the time of the police search. With that we have put the file together and we have sent it to the DPP so she has all the pertinent evidence to try and say if we will lay charges so she will be the one to assist us with that.”

Reporter

“ So that particular controlled drug you need to have a prescription for it right?

Supt. Henry Jemmott – OC, San Pedro Police

“Yes.”

Reporter

“Did they have any prescriptions?

Supt. Henry Jemmott – OC, San Pedro Police

“I cannot comment on that I am not sure if they had. I am not sure.”

Reporter

“Are you able to say the quantity?”

Supt. Henry Jemmott – OC, San Pedro Police

“I think it was five or three grams I’m not sure.”

Reporter

“Is this like a sort of holding pattern so that police have lawful grounds to keep them while you investigate them for Faye Linn’s death?”

Supt. Henry Jemmott – OC, San Pedro Police

“ Yes.”