BDF helicopter used to rescue trio from flood waters

Three children from the Toledo District had to be rescued by the Belize Defence Force last Saturday. According to the BDF, the UH1H was pressed into use for its first rescue mission when the three children, ages ten, fourteen and sixteen went on a fishing expedition and got stranded on the far bank of the Poite River which had crested above normal due to a flash flood. As a result, the Hammock Bridge was damaged, making it unstable while the main bridge was under water.

