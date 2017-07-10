Jury deliberates Bert Vasquez case

A jury of seven men and two women is deliberating today in the court of Justice Adolph Lucas to see if it can reach a verdict for 33 year old Bert Vasquez, charged with forcible abduction and aggravated assault of an indecent nature of a 22 year old woman, who was 16 years old at the time. The woman testified that at about 8 p.m. on May 13, 2011, she had missed her bus to Ladyville and she was in the vicinity of Pound Yard Bridge waiting for a second bus when her assailant arrived. She said the man got out of a car, approached her, put a gun to her side and told her to walk with him and don’t scream, otherwise he will shoot her. She said she did as she was told and when they reached the car he ordered her inside and she complied. She testified that when she got into the car, the man told her to put her head between her legs and she did so. She said the man made a stop at the gas station at the corner of Vernon Street and Youth for the Future Drive. She said that while at the gas station the man told her to raise the window of the car and when she refused he hit her. She testified that the man drove her to Vista Del Mar and he began to choke her and he tried to take off her clothes. She said she began to fight him and kick him and he punched her several times until she gave up fighting. She said the man then took off her shirt and pants and she told him not to do this to her because she has AIDS. She said the man then told her he will kill her because she is of no use to him. She testified that the man then ordered her to perform oral sex on him and she complied. She said the man then told her to run and she did so and went to a woman’s house where she sought refuge. Vasquez gave a statement from the dock in which he said that at the time of the incident he was with his mother, Debbie Vasquez, at her house. His mother testified and corroborated his alibi statement. Vasquez is being represented by attorney Oscar Selgado while the Crown is being represented by Crown Counsel Sheringe Rodriguez.

Related