Rene Guiterrez was knocked down and killed early yesterday morning on the Phillip Goldson Highway. It happened about four thirty when 37 year old Anthony Humes was driving a Wingle pickup truck near Caribbean Tires. Police say Guiterrez was on a motorcycle when he was knocked down. He died on the scene. Humes was leaving Belize City on his way to Ladyville whent he incident occured.

