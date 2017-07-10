NEMO Minister tours areas affected by floods

The access road to the village of Calla Creek, via Bullet Tree Village, has been repaired after being significantly damaged by recent rains and flooding in the western part of the country. The road was rendered impassable early Friday morning when a portion of it, where a few culverts are located, was completely washed away by flooding. On Saturday, Minister of NEMO Edmond Castro visited the area, and through public-private sector collaboration between NEMO, Cayo West Area Representative Erwin Contreras and Cayo businessman Sergio Chuc, the road was repaired and made passable once again. However this is only a temporary fix as a more permanent solution will be engineered and executed by the Ministry of Works. Meanwhile, in Toledo, excessive rainfall over the weekend triggered a mudslide which led to temporary blockage of the recently paved Belize/Central American Highway between the villages of Jalacte and Pueblo Viejo. The mudslide occurred early Saturday morning. NEMO, the Transport Department and the Ministry of Works responded and the road was partially cleared within a couple hours, allowing traffic to be restored at that location. This is the second time since the completion of that road that a mudslide has occurred in the same area. Minister Castro also visited Dangriga.

Edmund Castro – Minister of NEMO

“Everybody knew that there was a flood situation in the South, primarily in the Toledo District but I also used the opportunity to first stop in the Stann Creek District in Dangriga because both the Sarawee and Hope Creek area would be affected by the North Stann Creek River so I stopped in at the NEMO headquarters in Dangriga to see how we could be prepared and if there is any glitches that we could remedy. I proceeded the following day to the Toledo district. I had a meeting with the NEMO staff in the Toledo District and assessed on the ground, the assessment, our people on the ground to make sure that our people are conducting their field survey to see who has been affected and also check up on the state of readiness of the organization NEMO in the Toledo district. Everything seems to be proud on cue and I am proud of all the participants of the organization; NEMO, Police, Transport department, the Health Department, everybody that was involved in the preparation for that flooding situation down there.