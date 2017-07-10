San Pedro Mayor and area representative speak on teenager’s death

Many island residents say they would see what Faye Lynn Cannon and her three adopted sisters would go through with their adoptive mother Anke Cannon and her boyfriend David Doehm. San Pedro Town Mayor Daniel Guerrero says he knew the family but saw no signs of any abuse.

Daniel Guerrero – Mayor, San Pedro Town

“Things happen it’s just like ‘oh accidents happen.’ accidents happen because it’s an accident. If I would know that an accident would happen then I would try to stop it, it’s the same thing with this issue. It’s just like when people hang or shoot themselves I mean if we had only known and talked them out of shooting themselves or hanging themselves but I think people out there get based with too many rumors and they are built on that and I think that is what happened. I think human instinct is to overreact, a lot of people overreact and they say a lot of stuff that is not true. I mean I have been watching and listening, I am 100% on the issue of let’s do something but what can we do, I question not to the general public alone but to you the media houses, what can we do to stop things like this. This little girl I knew her very well, I knew the whole family and these people do rent with my sister but that is about it. We don’t know them that much because I don’t like to interfere with anyone’s business or people’s lives but really and truly they had a very successful business but the people are saying different out there. I don’t know if all this saying out there if they can come forward and provide evidence and that is the problem because even the officer in charge is asking the general public to come forward and bring evidence to have a better investigation but I am not sure if they are going forward with that evidence to the police station.

Reporter

“So you heard what was being said here on the streets in San Pedro?”

Daniel Guerrero – Mayor, San Pedro Town

“I have heard what they are saying right now that the thing happened not before.”

Reporter

“The residents say that they reported it to the authorities any such report came to your office?

Daniel Guerrero – Mayor, San Pedro Town

“To my office no. To my office nothing like that has come to my office.

Reporter

“So as far as up to now you are considering what those on the streets are saying as rumors?”

Daniel Guerrero – Mayor, San Pedro Town

“Well I personally base it as rumors because I don’t have any evidence and if they have the evidence they should come forward with it that is all I am saying.”

Also commenting on the matter was Area Representative Manuel Heredia Junior. Heredia said he hopes the persons involved in Faye Lynn’s murder be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Manuel Heredia – Area Representative, Belize Rural South

“It is very unfortunate, we have never heard something of the sort in San Pedro and particularly with minors I believe we are supposed to take care of our minors. I for one with kids like that I make sure that I can help as much in their education so that we can have a better society and for something like this sends a terrible message for the island, for the entire Belize like that and I believe more should have been done about the situation. Unfortunately that happened but what I want is that the whole weight of the law goes down on whoever committed this terrible incident that they deal with him in the hardest possible way so that it sends a message to the public that we will not be tolerating this kind of abuse and we have to make sure that we take care of our little ones and particularly our children to its fullest and to the bets way possible. The children with them because I travel almost every day to Belize and I have seen them one or two times travelling on the plane together in the same flight from here to Belize City.”

Reporter

“Did anything jump out at you that didn’t seem to be okay?”

Manuel Heredia – Area Representative, Belize Rural South

“I could have never. I will be very realistic I could never imagine that any real person on their five senses would do something of this nature because you have to be out of your mind to mistreat and abuse a child particularly of that age.

San Police have sent the file to the office of the DPP for guidance.