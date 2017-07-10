Was Plutarco Noralez murdered on La Isla Bonita?

San Pedro police are investigating the death of 56 year old Plutarco Noralez a resident of San Pedro. Noralez was rushed to the island’s polyclinic on Wednesday night at around eight o’clock. An hour later, he died. Before his death he complained of chest pain. A post mortem examination revealed that Noralez had received injuries to his neck and chest which blocked his airway causing his death. The circumstances how Noralez received the injuries to his chest and neck are still uncertain. Commanding Officer, Superintendent Henry Jemmott says when it the comes to whether or not the injuries were caused by someone else, the evidence is inconclusive.

Supt. Henry Jemmott – OC, San Pedro Police

“Whilst investigating the Faye Linn issue we got information on Wednesday that a male person died at the hospital. We proceeded to that location where we made checks where we saw the lifeless body of Mr.Plutarco Norales, he is a Honduran National has no fixed address. All we know is that he wanders around in the Boca Del Rio park and he a frequent drinker and remains in that area. So far we have canvassed the area and recorded several statements but nothing to indicate that anyone had caused any harm to him. Also from one of the statements they had stated that the swelling on his neck was a swelling that over time he had and they told him to go and check on it at the doctor and so we are still investigating that also but more than likely we will also after gathering all these statements from various people we will submit that file to the DPP as well after we have concluded that.”