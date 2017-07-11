Bert Vasquez found guilty

A jury of seven men and two women deliberated for a little over two hours yesterday evening before it found 33 year old Bert Vasquez guilty of forcible abduction and aggravated assault of an indecent nature. The jury’s verdict was unanimous. Justice Adolph Lucas has deferred sentencing until July 21 in order to give Vasquez attorney, Oscar Selgado, time to prepare a plea for mitigation. Vasquez was charged with forcible abduction and aggravated assault of an indecent nature of a 22 year old woman, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident which occurred on May 13, 2011.

