Crime stats show decrease for the first half of the year

Figures compiled by the Belize Police Department are showing that major crime is down for the first half of 2017. When compared to the first six months of 2016, the country recorded two hundred and four less crimes. While murders were down across all jurisdictions, arrests increased. Commissioner of Police Allen Whylie shared those numbers.

Allen Whylie – Commissioner of Police

“From January to June 2016 we had 73 compared to 2017 where we had 70 at that time. In terms of rape it showed that for 2016 up to the end of January we had 10 cases where at the end of June 2017 we had eight cases. In terms of robbery it showed that we had 98 cases of robbery in 2016 compared to 92 cases in 2017. In terms of burglary it showed that we had 389 cases reported compared to 329 at the end of June 2017 and in terms of theft it showed that we had 51 cases reported at the end of June 2016 compared to 34 cases at the end of June 2017. That total in terms of major incidents showed that at the end of June 2016 we had 1,070 cases reported compared to the end of June 2017 where we had 866 cases reported which again shows a reduction in reported cases of major incident. Those statistics also shows a number of arrests in respect to those various incidents of crime. Again it showed that comparative June 2016 to June 2017 there is an increase in the number of arrests for the various categories of crimes. That release also showed what we have done in terms of our drug interdiction efforts and it also showed the number of firearms seized, we’ve seized 70 firearms at this time compared to 90 last year and we’ve also seized 1,117 assorted rounds of ammunition for 2017 compared to 1,316 assorted for 2016. Firearms stolen to date we’ve had 9 firearms reported stolen compared to 29 that was reported at the end of 2016 June.