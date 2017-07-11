Lord’s Bank resident charged for sexual offence

Fifty-two year old Jose Ardon, a laborer of Lord’s Bank, Ladyville, was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse when he appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Anne Marie Smith. No plea was taken because the offence is indictable. Neither could the court offer him bail because of the nature of the offence. He was remanded into custody until September 12. The complainant, a girl 15 years and 18 days old, reported to the police that Ardon had sex with her on July 9.

