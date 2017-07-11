Police recover stolen items in southern Belize

Police investigation into burglaries in Stann Creek led officers to the recovery of a number of electronic items. Officers from the Placencia Police Formation conducted a predawn operation in Santa Cruz Village and managed to recover seven laptops, one CPU and six phones. At least two of the laptops and one iPhone are believed to have been stolen in a burglary that took place in Maya Beach. According to police, on June 29, two Hispanic men entered a house in the Plantation Area in Stann Creek and assaulted the homeowner. They then left with two laptops and four cellular phones. Four persons have been detained pending charges.

