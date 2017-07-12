BNE Trust hands over equipment to primary school

Maya Mopan Government School received donation of needed furniture for students of the institution.

Paul Mahung reporting…

“During a recent ceremony at the school in Maya Mopan Village Stann Creek District furniture for students at the institution were handed over to Maya Mopan School principal Eworth Caballero.”

Eworth Caballero – Principal, Maya Mopan School

“This marks another memorable occasion for our family here at Maya Mopan Primary School. The teachers, students, parents and the community are extremely proud to accept your generous contribution of 50 arm chairs to our school and we pledge our commitment to value and take very good care of them. This much needed contribution will allow our students to work more comfortably in their chairs that are their size and that are very sturdy and strong. As we continue to strive for excellence at this institution, we are eternally grateful to the BNE Trust for their commitment in carrying out positive and impacting projects to help improve the quality of life of Belizean children. Here at Maya Mopan Primary School we have come a long way from poor classroom conditions, insufficient classroom space and horrible lavatory conditions. While we still face some challenges, we are comfortable knowing that society has not forgotten us. We are comfortable knowing that there are organizations out there like the Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust who are proud to serve as a catalyst in the changing future of Belize. Thanks to the Belize Natural Energy trust fund we are able to renovate our preschool building which our teachers, children and community continue to be proud of. Today we will be adding to the list of achievements that this great trust has continued to do for our country. As we continue to build our community and nation through education I want to take this opportunity to once again express our heartfelt thank you to the trust for their valuable contribution to our school.”

The furniture were handed over by Belize Natural Energy Charitable Trust Representatives Walter Garbutt and Albert Garcia and Cultural Entertainment as a token of gratitude during the ceremony was provided by students.