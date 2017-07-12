Corozal men busted with large quantity of marijuana

Orange Walk police are investigating another case of drug trafficking after they intercepted a large shipment in that municipality. According to police, during a check point at the roundabout at the northern entrance to Orange Walk Town, they stopped and searched a grey Ford van and inside they found two parcels of cannabis. The suspected drugs weighed in at ten kilograms and one kilogram respectively. That is around 25 pounds of marijuana. The driver, 31 year old Jose Garcia, a driver for BPMS, was then arrested along with his companion at the time, 30 year old Brian Hernandez both from Corozal Town.

