No budget, no problem for FFB

On June 24, the Football Federation of Belize attempted to hold its tenth congress. It was aborted when the quorum needed was not achieved and so many of the items on the agenda were not approved. One such item is the federation’s budget which has yet to be approved. Acting President Marlon Kuylen said it has not affected the FFB as yet.

Marlon Kuylen – Acting President, FFB

“Well FIFA hasn’t told us anything in the negative as yet. We are awaiting word from them, in fact I’m expecting a call from our FIFA representative today but in the meantime it seems that it will be business as usual and as you know four of our affiliates have requested an extraordinary congress and this is a step in the right direction again because on the agenda they have the approval of the financials and budgets and so at the aborted congress.”