Teenager detained following discovery of homemade firearm

Orange Walk Police have recovered a makeshift firearm. According to police, the firearm was found during a predawn operation conducted this morning in the Black Water Creek area of Trial Farm Village located in the outskirts of Orange Walk Town. Police describe say the firearm had a 16 gauge cartridge, one .223 live round, one .38 special live round and one 5.56 live round. They have since detained a sixteen year old in connection with the discovery.

