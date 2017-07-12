Tourism arrival numbers keep on upward trend

Overnight tourism arrivals continue its upward trend. For the first half of 2017 overnight arrivals showed a seven point eight percent growth. June 2017 had the highest arrival total for a June month in history, with over 37,600 overnight visitors. There was an overall increase in cruise passengers. The figures for June 2017 did not reach the level of 2016 however there was an overall increase of three point one percent. Arrivals for 2017 include visitors from both the seaports in Belize City as well as arrivals to Harvest Caye in the south. The BTB says the latest statistics represent the successful efforts of the industry in marketing and promoting Belize as a growing, viable and attractive tourism destination.

