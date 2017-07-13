Association of Justices of the Peace donates to the Ministry of Health

The Association of Justices of the Peace of the California Chapter in the USA and the Justices of the Peace and Commissioners of the Supreme Court of the Belize Chapter today donated over one thousand scrubs to the Ministry of Health. The scrubs are to be handed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and the BERT Ambulance Service. The items were handed over this afternoon to the Director of Health Services in a short ceremony.

Adrian Madrid – President, JP Association

“We are not only here to sign documents as we do, we believe that there are other areas that we can assist our fellow Belizeans and since the Honorable Michael Peyrefitte was appointed the Attorney General of Belize we met with him and I can say that yes we have a very good working relationship with him now and in April of this year myself, Mr.Peyrefitte and the Crown Counsel travelled to California to establish the chapter in California and to appoint new JPs and senior JPs. Through that meeting we came about that we need to not only sign documents but to do something for our fellow Belizeans and the California Chapter did its first work and now today we are here presenting to the Ministry of Health some 1479 pieces of uniforms for doctors and nurses and this is just the beginning. I believe that through the California Chapter we will be able to do more donations to our fellow Belizeans.

Dr. Marvin Manzanero – Director of Health Services

“I know that primarily Ministry of Health Karl Heusner is heavily targeted in terms of what we lack and don’t do so we tend to have a negative aspects which are primarily highlighted but I think elements such as the ones that we are addressing today are an opportunity as I see it is the community contributing back to ensure that we are able to do our work. On behalf of the board of directors and the management of the KHMH I would like to say thanks to the JP association for the donation of the scrubs and I am sure that over at Karl Heusner we will be able to use these scrubs to complement what we have and that they will go a long way.

The Belize Chapter of the Association is now working on a wheel chair project.