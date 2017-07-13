Corozal duo charged with drug trafficking

Police have arrested and charged 31 year old Jose Garcia and 30 year old Brian Hernandez for drug trafficking. The men were caught on Wednesday afternoon in Orange Walk with around 25 pounds of marijuana. During a check point at the roundabout at the northern entrance to Orange Walk Town, police stopped and searched a grey Ford van and inside they found two parcels of cannabis. The suspected drugs weighed in at ten kilograms and one kilogram respectively or about 25 pounds of marijuana. Both Garcia and Hernandez are from Corozal Town.

Related