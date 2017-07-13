Former FFB General Secretary seeks legal advise over dismissal

Michael Blease has sought legal advice to challenge the method used to dismiss him as the General Secretary of the Football Federation of Belize, F.F.B. Blease would not comment much but he told Love News that he received his dismissal letter this morning.

Michael Blease – Former FFB General Secretary

“At this time I have been advised to be patient and not to make much comments, to be in a back and forth. I love football. I am a part of the game and will continue so at this time I have been advised not to make much comment on it.

Reporter

“You have been advised by your legal counsel, am I right?

Michael Blease – Former FFB General Secretary

“Yes.”

Reporter

“So would it be safe to say that you will be challenging your dismissal or the way it was done?

Michael Blease – Former FFB General Secretary

“Well the way it was done because there are better ways to do things after serving so of course I was advised.”

Reporter

“Were you shocked when you were dismissed on Monday?”

Michael Blease – Former FFB General Secretary

“I wouldn’t like to use the term dismissed. I believe that everything happens for a reason and they know what they wanted to do just that they chose this time.”

Reporter

“But were you surprised or were you expecting it?”

Michael Blease – Former FFB General Secretary

“Surprised of the way it was done. Expecting it ? Sometime down the road.”

Reporter

“And you believe it was done because of the allegations made against you trying to manipulate the electoral committee.”

Michael Blease – Former FFB General Secretary

“As I said, I was advised not to make much comment on it.

Earl Jones has replaced Blease on an interim bases. Blease was with the federation for five years.