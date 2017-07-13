Marie Sharp wins awards in Germany

Marie Sharp hot pepper sauce has received two golden awards for two of their hot sauces in Germany. Today Marie Sharp, the lady responsible for the incomparable hot sauces told Love News that their distributors in Germany entered a Bar-B-Q festival in that country where they displayed samples of the various sauces produced by Marie Sharp. At the end of the festival, two of the hot sauces won first prize.

Marie Sharp

“Beware which came out with a private label, Poachers Beware, that Poachers Beware is our Beware pepper sauce. The profit that they make from selling that sauce is put into our Saving the Whales which got first place in that category and we also got first place for our smoked habanero and they called it the best barbecue sauce. So we got two golden awards for 2017. It’s a very prestigious award to begin with, it’s a feather in our cap because we can send this out to all of our distributors because they can use it as a promotional material but also it makes Belize proud because it’s a product of Belize that has gone out there and won this special award. We are thrilled.”

Close to four thousand visitors stopped in at the festival and these are the people who were responsible for placing Marie Sharp’s hot sauces in first place as the winners are determined by the votes of the visitors. The awards take the number of awards won by the hot sauce company to five since it began exporting. To date Marie Sharp has a line of twelve hot sauces.